Actor Chris Pratt raises awareness about food security

Bringing the important issue of food security to the forefront, actor Chris Pratt is sharing his own personal experience with respect to the issue.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:21 IST
Actor Chris Pratt . Image Credit: ANI

According to Fox News, Pratt was recently a part of an Instagram Live with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of a non-profit food bank Feeding America.

During the conversation that was held online, Pratt threw light on the issue of food instability that many people have been facing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "With a combination of this pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn, we're looking at food instability for families, the likes of which we haven't seen in a very long time in this country," Variety quoted Pratt as saying.

In other sections of the conversation, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor went on to urge more people to ask for help in the testing times. "I think often times when you're illuminating this message and shining a light on this need, we're saying, 'How can we get people to help?' but it's important to de-stigmatize the idea that if you need help it's okay to accept it. It is," the 41-year-old actor said.

Amidst the unprecedented crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, many belonging to the underprivileged sections have been struggling for proper meals. (ANI)

