Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cardi B express gratitude on Thanksgiving

Musicians Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Cardi B marked the festival of Thanksgiving on Thursday by expressing gratitude.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:32 IST
Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cardi B express gratitude on Thanksgiving
Lady Gaga. Image Credit: ANI

Musicians Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Cardi B marked the festival of Thanksgiving on Thursday by expressing gratitude. The 'Shallow,' singer took to Twitter to state that she is "praying for everyone this Thanksgiving," and said that she is "grateful for people."

"Praying for everyone this thanksgiving whose had a very hard year, maybe having trouble putting food on the table, keeping where u live--families apart to stay safe or families whose loved ones are in the hospital," she tweeted "My heart is with you, Truly All day. I'm grateful for people. - Lady Gaga," her tweet further read.

Rapper Cardi B on the other wished everyone a "Happy Thanksgiving." "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Enjoy your family & friends and the turkey legs," she tweeted.

'Cold Water,' singer Justin Bieber also expressed gratitude on the occasion as he tweeted, "Thankful. Grateful. Blessed." Thanksgiving is a festival that is celebrated in America, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and other parts. It is also a national holiday in the regions where it is celebrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...

UPDATE 3-Canada police supervisor denies effort to deceive Huawei CFO about indictment

The Canadian police supervisor in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest two years ago denied on Wednesday that police directed border authorities to hide from Meng that she was the target of an arrest warrant while they questi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020