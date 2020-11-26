Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Cardi B express gratitude on Thanksgiving

Musicians Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Cardi B marked the festival of Thanksgiving on Thursday by expressing gratitude. The 'Shallow,' singer took to Twitter to state that she is "praying for everyone this Thanksgiving," and said that she is "grateful for people."

"Praying for everyone this thanksgiving whose had a very hard year, maybe having trouble putting food on the table, keeping where u live--families apart to stay safe or families whose loved ones are in the hospital," she tweeted "My heart is with you, Truly All day. I'm grateful for people. - Lady Gaga," her tweet further read.

Rapper Cardi B on the other wished everyone a "Happy Thanksgiving." "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Enjoy your family & friends and the turkey legs," she tweeted.

'Cold Water,' singer Justin Bieber also expressed gratitude on the occasion as he tweeted, "Thankful. Grateful. Blessed." Thanksgiving is a festival that is celebrated in America, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and other parts. It is also a national holiday in the regions where it is celebrated. (ANI)