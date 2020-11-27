Left Menu
Development News Edition

South star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to debut in Bollywood with 'Chatrapathi' remake

The new movie will be helmed by filmmaker V V Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. "Chatrapathi’ is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 09:24 IST
South star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to debut in Bollywood with 'Chatrapathi' remake

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to make his Hindi film debut with the remake of S S Rajamouli's 2005 movie "Chatrapathi" . The new movie will be helmed by filmmaker V V Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

"Chatrapathi’ is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. "We are very excited about this project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities," Gada said in a statement. Starring south star Prabhas in the lead, "Chatrapathi" revolved around the story of a young man who is in search of his family he lost. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles.

The remake marks a reunion for Sreenivas and Vinayak after they worked together in 2014's "Alludu Seenu" , which launched Sreenivas as an actor in the Telugu film industry. The 27-year-old actor has over the years featured in hits like "Jaya Janaki Nayaka" , "Saakshyam" , "Kavacham" and "Sita" .

"This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. "Although, taking on a role that Prabhas’ did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it’s a perfect script," Sreenivas said..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Amazon tussle: FRL says not every development 'material event for disclosure'

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday accused e-commerce giant Amazonof adopting a media strategy of having every development reported and converted into a line of communication with stock exchanges regarding the Amazon-Future Co...

Telangana BJP chief threatens to demolish AIMIM office if it damages PV Narasimha Rao, NTR memorials

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to demolish AIMIM office Darussalam if it demolishes memorial ghats of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. I heard Owaisi Akbarud...

Haeal launches co-branded Turmeric Sanitizer and Hand Wash in association with Kerala Blasters football club

KOCHI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Haeal, a wellness FMCG brand from Kerala launched co-branded ayurvedic personal care products in association with Kerala blasters, one of Indias top-rated football club. This unique new line of prod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020