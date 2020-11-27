South star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to debut in Bollywood with 'Chatrapathi' remake

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to make his Hindi film debut with the remake of S S Rajamouli's 2005 movie "Chatrapathi" . The new movie will be helmed by filmmaker V V Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

"Chatrapathi’ is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. "We are very excited about this project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities," Gada said in a statement. Starring south star Prabhas in the lead, "Chatrapathi" revolved around the story of a young man who is in search of his family he lost. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles.

The remake marks a reunion for Sreenivas and Vinayak after they worked together in 2014's "Alludu Seenu" , which launched Sreenivas as an actor in the Telugu film industry. The 27-year-old actor has over the years featured in hits like "Jaya Janaki Nayaka" , "Saakshyam" , "Kavacham" and "Sita" .

"This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. "Although, taking on a role that Prabhas’ did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it’s a perfect script," Sreenivas said..