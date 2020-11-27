Left Menu
Megan Fox officially files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Green, 47, filed his response in the court on Wednesday. The actor had confirmed the news of their separation on an episode of his podcast in May. The actor previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:08 IST
Hollywood star Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her husband Brian Austin Green. According to TMZ, the 34-year-old actor filed her petition for divorce in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

She has sought joint legal and physical custody of their three sons -- eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodhi and four-year-old Journey. Fox has also asked for the termination of the ability for either Green or herself to be awarded spousal support.

The couple had tied the knot in 2010 after dating for six years. Her filing comes three days after she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday. Green, 47, filed his response in the court on Wednesday.

The actor had confirmed the news of their separation on an episode of his podcast in May. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special," Green had said.

This isn't the first time Fox has filed for divorce. The actor previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled..

