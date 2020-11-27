Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. Fans have been ardently waiting for the third season for the last over one year. This Netflix series has already become a very popular show and its fans want to get latest updates on its upcoming third season.

Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter Season 3. Fans are already disappointed after learning that Netflix stopped production for the series' third season. The streaming giant made an announcement in January 2020 that the series was on hold as director David Fincher was busy with other multiple projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. Whenever the show returns, the director David Fincher is expected to give a try to restore the original cast.

"He [Fincher] could revisit Mindhunter later on, but in the meantime felt it hadn't been fair to the actors to hold them out of appearing for various other work while he had been checking out brand-new work of his own," a spokesperson for Netflix said to Amusement Weekly.

In a recent conversation with Vulture, the executive producer, David Fincher revealed that Mindhunter might not return for Season 3. He revealed one reason related to its budget.

"We lived there for almost three years," David Flincher said during an interview about his new film Mank. "Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me."

"Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs," David Flincher added.

David Fincher never said that Mindhunter would never return in future. The problem is believed to have started in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Whenever Mindhunter returns for Season 3, fans will see Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

