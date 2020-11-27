Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon challenged to update his Jerry Seinfeld impression

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon was challenged during his Thursday episode of the 'The Tonight Show' by veteran comedian Jerry Seinfeld to update his Seinfeld impression which Fallon has been doing for several years now.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:28 IST
The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon challenged to update his Jerry Seinfeld impression
Jimmy Fallon (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon was challenged during his Thursday episode of the 'The Tonight Show' by veteran comedian Jerry Seinfeld to update his Seinfeld impression which Fallon has been doing for several years now. According to the Hollywood Reporter Jerry Seinfeld, who joined the late-night host on the special Thanksgiving episode of 'The Tonight Show', called out Fallon for failing to update his Seinfeld impression over the years. "You do The Comedy Club '85 Jerry...We're all ready for you to move forward to the next Jerry," the comedian told Jimmy Fallon during the Thursday night's episode.

Fallon has been known for his Seinfeld impressions, he even performed one alongside Jerry Seinfeld during a weekend update bit on Saturday Night Live (SNL). During the show, Seinfeld told Fallon "Whenever I come on your show, the audience expects you are going to do me, everyone thinks that you will do me cause you have this great impression of me, everybody thinks it's the best one, I want you to know that I've enjoyed it over the years too". While priding for having such a good sense of humor about himself, Jerry challenged Fallon "to evolve to the next iteration of who I am".

According to the Hollywood Reporter, on the show's competition dubbed "The Seinfeld Challenge", Jimmy accepted the challenge and performed one of Seinfeld's "Bit about the post office", and luckily got the approval from the comedian who was unable to stop laughing during the sketch. Jerry expressed his satisfaction with the new impression of him performed by Fallon and said "You brought the maturity of the years...the condescension that only comes with age". (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hookah parlour raided in Thane, 13 booked

Thirteen people were booked afterpolice in Thanes Bhiwandi area raided a hookah parlour inKamathghar, an official said on FridayThe accused, including two who own the establishment,a manager and two waiters, were held in the early hours of ...

Maha: Leopard kills 10-year-old boy in Beed district

A 10-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a leopard at a village in Ashti tehsil of Maharashtras Beed district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in the afternoon, when the victim Swaraj Bhapkar was at a farm with his u...

DIPAM suggests inclusion of m-cap improvement, asset monetisation in CPSE MoU target

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM has suggested inclusion of CPSEs market capitalisation improvement and asset monetisation as parameters in the MoU target they sign with the government, a top official said on F...

Japan spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples nears home

A Japanese spacecraft is nearing Earth after a yearlong journey home from a distant asteroid with soil samples and data that could provide clues to the origins of the solar system, a space agency official said on Friday. The Hayabusa2 space...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020