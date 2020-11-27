Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize was founded in 2018 by US-based publisher Bundalo as a platform for world peace, literature, art, education and human rights. Apart from Ghosh and Jha, other contenders for the literary award are -- Nirmala Govindarajan for "Taboo", Ranjit Hoskote for "Jonahwhale",  Sachin Kundalkar for "Cobalt Blue" translated from Marathi into English by Jerry Pinto, Varun Thomas Mathew for "The Black Dwarves of the Good Little Bay", Sonnet Mondal for "Karmic Chanting", Rochelle Potkar for "Paper Asylum", Bijoya Sawian for "Shadow Men", and Sudeep Sen for "EroText".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:31 IST
Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Author Amitav Ghosh's "Gun Island" and Raj Kamal Jha's "The City and the Sea" are among the books contending for this year's Rabindranath Tagore Literary prize, founder of the award, Peter Bundalo announced on Friday. The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize was founded in 2018 by US-based publisher Bundalo as a platform for world peace, literature, art, education and human rights.

Apart from Ghosh and Jha, other contenders for the literary award are -- Nirmala Govindarajan for "Taboo" , Ranjit Hoskote for "Jonahwhale"Sachin Kundalkar for "Cobalt Blue" translated from Marathi into English by Jerry Pinto, Varun Thomas Mathew for "The Black Dwarves of the Good Little Bay" , Sonnet Mondal for "Karmic Chanting" , Rochelle Potkar for "Paper Asylum" , Bijoya Sawian for "Shadow Men" , and Sudeep Sen for "EroText" . The winner will receive USD 5,000 along with a Rabindranath Tagore statuette.

The prize money was reduced given the global economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The winners in the previous editions received USD 10,000 as the prize money. "It is an immense pleasure to announce Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize Shortlist for 2020. What elevates our sense of enthusiasm about this award is the fantastic piece of work done by each nominee that has definitely in every possible sense pushed the bar up a notch. “The result is a range between internationally renowned and emerging authors, whose flair, virtuosity and imagination we found mesmerising," Bundalo said in a statement.

He added that they have started "the donation of initial 10,000 books to schools throughout India of our first winner Kabir for 'One Hundred Poems of Kabir', translated from Hindi to English by Rabindranath Tagore". Last year, British Indian novelist Rana Dasgupta was awarded the literary prize for his novel "Solo".

The award also recognises works towards human rights and world peace with the Social Achievement Prize. The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize for Social Achievement 2019 was awarded to Yohei Sasakawa for his efforts to uproot leprosy and to Madame President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-Wen, and Taiwanese people, for being a beacon of democracy, human rights and freedom.

The winners will be announced on December 7 at www.tagoreprize.com and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands attend funeral of Sudan's last democratically elected PM

Thousands of Sudanese packed into the city of Omdurman on Friday for the funeral of Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudans last democratically elected prime minister, who died from the coronavirus at the age of 84.Mourners in traditional white garments, mo...

MP: Cong MLA gets pre-arrest bail over protest against Macron

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress MLA Arif Masood in a criminal case in connection with a protest against the French president in Bhopal last month. On October 29, Masood had led a protest against...

Irish retail sales rose 8.1% year-on-year in October even as shops shut

Irish retail sales volumes in October fell month-on-month for the first time since April as COVID-19 curbs were tightened but a modest 0.7 drop meant sales were still 8.1 higher than the same period a year ago, Central Statistics Office dat...

Hookah parlour raided in Thane, 13 booked

Thirteen people were booked afterpolice in Thanes Bhiwandi area raided a hookah parlour inKamathghar, an official said on FridayThe accused, including two who own the establishment,a manager and two waiters, were held in the early hours of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020