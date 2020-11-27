Maha: Man held for rape, blackmail in Jalna

Left Menu
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:15 IST
A 27-year-old man was arrested from Jalna city of Maharashtra for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and blackmailing her, police said on Friday. The Sadar Bazar police apprehended Naser Khan Afsar Khan, a resident of Hind Nagar, and booked him under sections 376 (rape), among other relevant provisions of the IPC and IT Act, an official said.

According to the police, the accused had befriended the victim on social media and was in a relationship with her for a year, during which he raped her and extracted expensive gifts from her. When he showed no interest in marrying her, the victim severed ties with him, but the harassment continued, the official said.

The accused threatened to release photographs of the victim, who lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, leading to his arrest in Jalna, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

