Disha Patani shares dynamic stunt rehearsal video from training session

Actor Disha Patani, who is widely appreciated as one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, on Friday shared her stunt rehearsal video from her training sessions on social media. The 28-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a clip of her practising flip kick with her trainer.

The 'Baaghi 2' actor donning a black tracksuit with a loose ponytail hairstyle is looking very fit. The actor who often shares clips from her workout and stunt training sessions posted the recent clip with a female version of the face with an OK gesture and a playful animal-mammal emoticon.

With fellow celebrities leaving comments to appreciate her, the 'Malang' actor's post garnered more than 1 million views within a few minutes of being posted. Disha will next be seen in 'Radhe' opposite Salman Khan, the shooting of which she recently wrapped. She will also be reuniting with Mohit Suri for 'Ek Villain 2'. (ANI)