Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maradona's death casts long shadow around Argentina's Boca Juniors stadium

Daniel Hernan Lopez, a 41-year-old electrician who was taking photos in front of the stadium, where fans left candles, flags, flowers and posters, said it was hard to know "how to live on without the greatest person in the world." "The important thing is what Diego did, bringing us the Cup," he added.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-11-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 00:30 IST
Maradona's death casts long shadow around Argentina's Boca Juniors stadium
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

In the working class Buenos Aires district of La Boca, the death of Diego Maradona has cast a long shadow stretching out from the stadium of Boca Juniors where he played in his youth and returned to in his later years.

Maradona was buried on Thursday amid fanfare and high emotion after his death aged 60 from a heart attack this week, laying to rest one of the world's greatest soccer stars. "Diego died and everything changed," said Maria Eugenia Toledo, 30, who works near the stadium.

"I have seen many people cry who I had never seen cry before," she said, after taking her 5-year-old son to a makeshift memorial set up at the blue-yellow soccer arena. Daniel Hernan Lopez, a 41-year-old electrician who was taking photos in front of the stadium, where fans left candles, flags, flowers and posters, said it was hard to know "how to live on without the greatest person in the world."

"The important thing is what Diego did, bringing us the Cup," he added. "We must be grateful for that alone." Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, had battled health problems, including obesity and drug addiction throughout his life. Weeks ago he underwent head surgery for a subdural hematoma.

"He had already been suffering a lot, with many personal and health problems," said Wilbert Quispe, a 37-year-old tour guide. "I hope he is where he needs to be, he is happy and calm. I hope he found the peace that he was looking for."

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron says images of police beating Black man shameful for France

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that images showing Paris police beating up a Black music producer were shameful for France, and that government would have to find a way to restore public confidence in the force. Prosecutors are in...

New York's 'Santacon' bar crawl canceled by COVID-19

Santacon, an annual bar crawl in which thousands of young people dressed in Santa Claus costumes roam or stagger through the streets of Manhattan, has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said. The event...

Motor racing-Ferrari will support engine freeze, says team boss

Ferrari will support a freeze on Formula One engine regulations starting in 2022, team principal Mattia Binotto said on Thursday, which would enable Red Bull to use their Honda power units even after the Japanese manufacturer leaves the spo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure

Stocks rose across the globe on Friday to close at a fresh high and remained on track for their strongest monthly performance on record but the Nasdaq outperformed on Wall Street and Treasury yields fell, indicating lingering concerns over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020