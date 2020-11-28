Left Menu
Development News Edition

I wasn't hugely surprised: Jude Law on COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Jude Law says he was forewarned by scientific experts about the possibility of a pandemic happening in real world when he worked in Steven Soderberg's "Contagion". Law, who essayed the role of corrupt conspiracy theorist Alan Krumwiede, discussed the movie during a career overview video for GQ. "There was absolutely the sense that this was going to happen.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 12:51 IST
I wasn't hugely surprised: Jude Law on COVID-19 pandemic

Actor Jude Law says he was forewarned by scientific experts about the possibility of a pandemic happening in real world when he worked in Steven Soderberg's "Contagion" . The 2011 medical thriller, about the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus, has come back in public consciousness as the world grapples with the coronavirus. The film, predictably, is enjoying a spike in popularity.

The film featured an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard, Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle. Law, who essayed the role of corrupt conspiracy theorist Alan Krumwiede, discussed the movie during a career overview video for GQ.

"There was absolutely the sense that this was going to happen. The great scientists on set with us who had worked with Scott (Z Burns) the writer and Steven were very learned and experienced individuals who knew what to expect. And they all said to us that this was going to happen — and it was a case of when rather than if," the 47-year-old actor said. "The way they described it, which is exactly as it has happened, just made sense. What's scary is you learn in a set like that because you're being advised by experts, but it doesn't necessarily sit," he added.

Law further said that he was terrified after making the film and it took time for his fear to subside. "When 2020 started, and we heard about what was initially happening in China, what fast became apparent around the world, it rang alarm bells. Unfortunately, I wasn't hugely surprised," he added.

According to John Hopkins University, there have been over 61 million coronavirus cases all over the world. The global death toll stands at 1,442,671..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reaches Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday as part of his three-city tour to take the stock of COVID-19 vaccine development. After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station here, he was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Ku...

Farmers at Singhu, Tikri borders stay put, most refuse to go to north Delhi protest site

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centres new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful d...

Eastern Railway to resume non-suburban passenger train services from Dec 2

The Eastern Railway will resume non-suburban passenger train services from December 2 with 54 trains, an official said on Saturday. Non-suburban passenger train services were stopped in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Of...

Mission Olympic Cell approves Bajrang Punia's one-month training camp in USA

A one-month training camp in the USA has been sanctioned for wrestler Bajrang Punia, Sports Authority of India SAI said on Saturday. The decision was taken at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on November 26. The camp will take pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020