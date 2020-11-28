Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan drop rib-tickling trailer of 'Coolie No. 1'

Left Menu
Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a live event on Saturday dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1.'

A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a live event on Saturday dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama 'Coolie No 1.' Dressed in a red ensemble, Sara looked drop-dead gorgeous while Varun looked dapper in black as he carried a red scarf with the attire. The duo teased the release of their film and said that the movie will hit Amazon Prime in December. The 'Kalank' star also shared the rib-tickling trailer on Twitter that features an ensemble star cast including Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others.

The three-minute-fifteen-second trailer starts with the voice-over of Paresh Rawal who desires to get his daughter (Sara Ali Khan) married to a rich guy. Rawal lands on Varun Dhawan, a rich son of a rich dad, who whiles away his time playing golf at home and on conference calls with ATM aka Ambani, Trump, and Modi. He quickly wins over Sara with some song and dance and Paresh is a happy father. The clip then surfaces to Rawal's hometown, where he meets another man, a coolie named Raju who looks just like his son-in-law to be. The trailer also showcases glimpses of the reprised versions of hit songs 'Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya'. In one of the sequences, Varun is seen copying the accent of Mithun Chakraborty.

Sharing the trailer, Varun captioned the post on the micro-blogging site as, "Aeeeee coolie coolie coolie.Trailer out now (with four red chilly emojis)." After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun Dhawan with his father David Dhawan. The movie which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer of the same name will see David Dhawan filling his old shoes as the Director of the film, with the fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan who have never been seen together in a movie before.

The movie which was supposed to be released earlier in May 2020, had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as all the cinema halls were shut because of the lockdown. Keeping the pandemic in mind, the movie is now all set to be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime with its release date on Christmas 2020. (ANI)

