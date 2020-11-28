Left Menu
Supergirl Season 6 updates: Possible streaming in Aug-Oct 2021, what more we know

Updated: 28-11-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:05 IST
Supergirl Season 6 updates: Possible streaming in Aug-Oct 2021, what more we know
The filming of Supergirl Season 6 badly suffered due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Supergirl

Since Supergirl Season 5 dropped its finale on May 17, 2020, fans are becoming aggressive to know when Season 6 will be out. Fans are disappointed after knowing that Supergirl Season 6 will mark end to it. Hence, they are expecting the final season to be highly interesting and memorable.

The CW made the announcement in third week of September that Supergirl Season 6 would mark end to the series. The final season will consist of 20 episodes and premiere anytime in 2021.

According to What's on Netflix, Supergirl Season 6 is likely to stream on Netflix between August and October 2021 or even possibly November or December next year at the latest.

The decision to end Supergirl with Season 6 came in September this year shortly after the lead star Melissa Benoist announced the birth of her first child. She wants to devote herself to motherhood and raising up her new-born child. On March 4, 2020, Melissa Benoist and her husband, Chris Wood ​ announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child. Their son was born in September 2020.

Supergirl's official Twitter account announced in August that Season 6 would be out in 2021. Here's the embedded tweet from the official Twitter handle of Supergirl.

The filming of Supergirl Season 6 badly suffered due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The CW has shared a new poster for Supergirl Season 6 with the superhero Dreamer as its main focal point. The character Dreamer was introduced in the fourth season and became an ally to Supergirl including a close friend to Kara Danvers. Dreamer has the ability to astral project and speak to people in their dreams. She is also the first transgender superhero to appear on the television.

Supergirl Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

