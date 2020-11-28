Left Menu
Idris Elba to interview Paul McCartney for BBC One special

The show will span McCartney’s incredible history-making journey right up to the present day, as he continues to influence new generations, including his solo material and collaborations. "I’m looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris," McCartney said.

28-11-2020
British star is set to interview Beatles legend Paul McCartney for BBC One's upcoming holiday special. Titled "Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney", the special will be produced by So Television and shot over over the coming weeks in line with local Covid-19 rules.

The one-hour special will see Elba interview McCartney about his peerless career as the most successful musician and composer in pop music history, which began when he wrote his first song at the age of 14. "When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn't a joke, I immediately said yes... who wouldn't?! "I am a massive fan of Paul's! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I'm excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour! Looking forward to sitting with you Paul," Elba said in a statement, posted on BBC's website.

"Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney" will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December, and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

