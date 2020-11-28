Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for 'Looop Lapeta'

Taapsee Pannu on Saturday commenced filming for her next movie "Looop Lapeta" . The actor took to social media to share she has kicked off work on the Hindi adaptation of critically-acclaimed German thriller "Run Lola Run".

Pannu shared a video on her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen sitting in a car. "To wonderful beginnings! #LooopLapeta" she captioned the video. Billed as a new age thriller comedy, the film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia.

The 1998 German original, starring Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu, follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend. Besides Pannu, "Looop Lapeta" will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for movies like "Mardaani" , "Chhichhore" and "Manto".

The film is a Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment production. Pannu has a slate of interesting films in her kitty including, "Shabhash Mithu", a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, murder-mystery "Haseen Dillruba" and sports-drama "Rashmi Rocket".