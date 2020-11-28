Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia Bhatt pens poem for sister Shaheen's 32nd birthday

Actor Alia Bhatt marked her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt's 32nd birthday on Saturday by penning down a special poem for her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:55 IST
Alia Bhatt pens poem for sister Shaheen's 32nd birthday
Actor Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Alia Bhatt marked her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt's 32nd birthday on Saturday by penning down a special poem for her. The 'Gully Boy,' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself with her elder sister and penned down a long poem in the caption to make Shaheen's birthday special.

In the poem, Bhatt talked about how her sister has always been her angel and had always given her wings. "Since we were little, you were always my angel, you literally gave me wings, dancing around with ME on beds and things, I love that we've got our own language, one that's full of fruits and veggies, Ahh.. life without you is just so basic, also who would look after my arms and leggies?" she wrote.

In the next parts of the poem, the 'Student of the Year,' actor wrote about how her sister is more of a "soul mate" to her. "I know we're technically sisters, But I believe you're my soul mate too, you make every living moment better, I truly don't know what id do without you!! you're my everything sweetie..my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too," she wrote.

The 27-year-old actor ended the poem by wishing herself on her sister's birthday. "Happy birthday to ME, As today is the day I to celebrate you, P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I'm no writer.. just your little sister who loves you," she wrote. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Won't talk to Khattar until he apologises for 'inflicting brutality' on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he will not speak to his Haryana counter Manohar Lal Khattar until he seeks an apology for inflicting brutality on farmers marching to Delhi. The Punjab chief minister also junked ...

It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy Bhoot Police and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again. The Finding Fanny actor along with actors Saif Ali K...

5,965 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 75 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,986, he said.A total of 3,937...

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI The state-owned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs 202 crore for development so as to attract more tourists. The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, approved the APTDCs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020