'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 17 years: Preity Zinta reminisces memories of film
Celebrating seventeen years of the blockbuster movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho', Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, on Saturday reminisced her memories of the film by sharing a clip of a song from the movie.ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:43 IST
Celebrating seventeen years of the blockbuster movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho', Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, on Saturday reminisced her memories of the film by sharing a clip of a song from the movie. The 'Veer Zara' actor took to Instagram and wrote, "Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today, a movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat, an experience that went beyond words". Along with the post she also shared a short video clip of the song 'Kuch to Hua Hai' from the movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho'.
In context to the film, Zinta said, "This was probably one of my best written films". "Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable," she mentioned in the same post and thanked the members who were associated with the film by writing this sweet note.
At the end of her Instagram post, Zinta said: "So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is, aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho." The Nikhil Advani directorial, which was written and produced by Karan Johar, also starred Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The movie released seventeen years ago in the year 2003. Later it went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Box Office that year, and also won two national awards and eight Filmfare Awards. (ANI)
