UP CM to meet Bollywood producers on Dec 2, says filmmaker Rahul Mittra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers next week to discuss the future of the proposed film city in the state, producer Rahul Mittra said on Sunday. Mittra, who has produced films including the "Saheb Biwi Air Gangster" series and "Sarkar 3", said he has also been invited to participate in the meeting to be held on December 2. In September, Adityanath had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking. According to Mittra, the UP CM will be meeting select filmmakers, senior executives of OTT streaming platforms and prominent film body heads at a five-star hotel in Mumbai in the coming week.

Filmmakers including Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Mishra, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Umesh Shukla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are part of the delegation invited for the meeting, the producer said. "Uttar Pradesh has been a favourite destination for film shootings in recent years and the honourable CM has been steadfast in his resolve to help us filmmakers. It's always a privilege to work closely with the UP state government towards the betterment of our film industry," Mittra, who is helping the UP government in reaching out to personalities in Hindi cinema, said in a statement. Last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held meeting with Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, to discuss initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and said the entertainment industry should showcase the inspiring stories of the country's freedom struggle. In January 2019, the prime minister had met a delegation, a mix of filmmakers and actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Rohit Shetty, and Ekta Kapoor.

Previously in December 2018, Modi had met few Bollywood producers to discuss issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in the GST on film tickets.