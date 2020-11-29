Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth to brainstorm on 'political entry' with supporters

On the agenda of the meeting, sources indicated that an announcement may be expected following consultations since Rajinikanth had himself said that he would make his stand known after consulting Mandram's office-bearers. Rajinikanth had on October 29 said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:38 IST
Rajinikanth to brainstorm on 'political entry' with supporters
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram (rajinikanth.official)

Against the backdrop of doctors advising him against entering politics, top star Rajinikanth is all set to deliberate the possibility of his political entry with the office bearers of his forum on Monday. The meeting with Rajini Makkal Mandram's district secretaries would be held at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here, the mandram said.

A month after the actor said "at the right time, I will let the people know about my political stand after consulting the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram," the meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. On the agenda of the meeting, sources indicated that an announcement may be expected following consultations since Rajinikanth had himself said that he would make his stand known after consulting Mandram's office-bearers.

Rajinikanth had on October 29 said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The disclosure of his health status was seen as an indication that the actor was seriously rethinking launching a political party.

The Mandram, billed as a 'launch vehicle,' was seen as a preparatory exercise to help the actor float his political party successfully ahead of 2021 elections..

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy finds some debris of crashed MiG-29K in Arabian sea

The Indian Navy has recovered some debris of the MiG-29K aircraft that went missing three days back in the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast, a spokesperson said on Sunday, adding the search continued with ships and aircraft for missing pilot C...

Rugby-Les Bleus forced to bank on inexperienced players for final v England

On paper, a France versus England rugby test should be an exciting European clash, but next Sundays Autumn Nations Cup final between the two may be one of the their most lopsided encounters yet.While England are expected to be at full stren...

Heavy rains likely to lash Kerala over next few days;Red alert issued for Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 PTI Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash parts of Kerala in the coming days under the influence of a low pressure area off south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, with IMD issuing a red alert f...

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise vaccine facility by Apr-May

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise its vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad by April-May next year, according to a top company official. The Hyderabad-based drug major is investing around Rs 275 crore on the facility which wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020