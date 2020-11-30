Having Amal in my life changed everything for me: George Clooney

Left Menu
During an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" to promote his upcoming Netflix movie "The Midnight Sky", the 59-year-old actor opened up about his marriage to the Lebanese-British lawyer as well as being a father to their twins. "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 16:57 IST
Hollywood star George Clooney says having his wife, Amal Clooney, in his life changed everything for him. During an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" to promote his upcoming Netflix movie "The Midnight Sky" , the 59-year-old actor opened up about his marriage to the Lebanese-British lawyer as well as being a father to their twins.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me. "And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming," George Clooney said.

The couple, who married in 2014, are parents to three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. George Clooney said when he started dating Amal Clooney, they had no plans of getting married or becoming parents.

"We never talked about marriage when we were dating. I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.' "We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?' We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there.' I was up for one. Again, I'm old. All of a sudden, it's two. It's hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, 'What? Two?'" George Clooney added. "The Midnight Sky" , which the actor has also directed, is based on the novel "Good Morning, Midnight" by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The story follows a lonely scientist in the Arctic who races to stop a group of astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

The movie also features Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demian Bichir, Kyle Chandler, and Caoilinn Springall. It is set to be released on Netflix on December 23..

