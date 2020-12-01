Production on 'Scenes From A Marriage' shut down after positive COVID-19 tests on set
A limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic miniseries, the show features Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in the lead.
Shooting on the HBO limited series "Scenes From A Marriage" has been suspended for a fortnight after two members on the production tested positive for coronavirus. According to Deadline, the pair are in isolation and, in accordance with safety protocols, those who were in close contact are being quarantined. The production is undergoing deep cleaning, data tracking and retesting of all production members.
A limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic miniseries, the show features Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in the lead. Bergman's iconic six-part series was written and directed by the filmmaker for Swedish television, while the upcoming HBO remake will be adapted and helmed by "The Affair" co-creator Hagai Levi.
The new version will re-examine the show's depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Michael Ellenberg's Media Res and Endeavor Content are producing the limited series. Chastain and Isaac, who previously co-starred in 2014's crime drama "A Most Violent Year" , will also executive produce the remake.
The series was originally set to star Michelle Williams in one of the lead roles but she exited the project over scheduling issues. "GLOW" star Sunita Mani also features in a supporting role..
