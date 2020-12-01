Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out to support agitating farmers, Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi turned away from Singhu border

Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the national capital and featured in the Time magazine, was on Tuesday stopped by Delhi Police personnel at the Singhu Border where thousands of farmers have been demonstrating against the centre's new farm laws, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:32 IST
Out to support agitating farmers, Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi turned away from Singhu border

Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the national capital and featured in the Time magazine, was on Tuesday stopped by Delhi Police personnel at the Singhu Border where thousands of farmers have been demonstrating against the centre's new farm laws, officials said. Bilkis, popularly known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, had expressed her willingness to join the farmers' protest at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu.

Soon after she reached the border point to extend her support to the agitating farmers, she was stopped by Delhi Police personnel at the border. "She was stopped at the Singhu Border and was escorted by the police back to her home in southeast Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Bilkis shot into limelight last year during the months-long anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh here and was also recognised by the American weekly Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020 alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana. During the protest which began in December last year, the 82-year-old sat under a tent with hundreds of women and children, braving the extremely cold weather. She emerged as the face of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh ended in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MNREGA: More than 1.22 lakh families in Chhattisgarh got employment of more than 100 days

New Delhi India, December 1 ANIPNN In Chhattisgarh, one lakh 21 thousand 740 families have been provided employment of more than 100 days till date in current financial year of 2020-21, under MNREGA Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment ...

Sonalika Leads Industry Growth with 11,478 Domestic Sales in November'20

Sonalika Tractors, one of Indias leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand in the country, is thankful to the farmers across the globe for their trust and confidence shown month on month during FY21 in the companys technologi...

Raw jute supply concerns, political activities prompting jute mills to close in Bengal: Officials

Despite large order inflows, some jute mills in West Bengal are witnessing operational disruptions due to political factors and raw jute supply concerns, officials said on Tuesday. Three mills - North Brook, Weaverly and Howrah Jute Mill - ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now European vaccine hopesPfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said on Tuesday after applying for EU emergency approval. The ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020