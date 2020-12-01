Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vin Diesel remembers late actor Paul Walker on his death anniversary

American actor Vin Diesel on Tuesday remembered late fellow actor and one of his close friends Paul Walker on his death anniversary.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:55 IST
Vin Diesel remembers late actor Paul Walker on his death anniversary
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Vin Diesel on Tuesday remembered late fellow actor and one of his close friends Paul Walker on his death anniversary. The 'F9' actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed fellow actor and mentioned how much he misses his friend on Instagram.

"Seven years...Not a day passes...All love, Always.," he wrote beside the picture. With the post that garnered more than 1 million likes within few hours of posting, the late actor's daughter Meadow Walker also left a heart-warming comment on the post. She wrote, "My forever angel. My two protectors and supporters. He's with us always, so blessed to call him and dad and best friend. Endless love," with red heart emoticons.

Paul Walker was one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless until he was spotted as a child artist in the early 1970s and 1980s. The actor died on 30 November 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Positivity rate should decelerate in next two weeks: Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has fallen by a margin of nearly 55 per cent since early November and it should reduce further in the next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Interacting wit...

10,565 people living with HIV in Mizoram; 78 pc resulted from unsafe sex

More than 78 per cent of HIVAIDS cases in Mizoram, which has the highest prevalence of the disease in the country, resulted from unprotected sex, though a free condom campaign has been running in the state for years, an official said on Tue...

Election Commission will take final call on assembly polls in J-K: Sharma

The Election Commission of India will take a final call on holding the first assembly polls after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, state election commissioner K K Sharma said on Tuesday. It will not be appropria...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020