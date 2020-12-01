Vin Diesel remembers late actor Paul Walker on his death anniversary

American actor Vin Diesel on Tuesday remembered late fellow actor and one of his close friends Paul Walker on his death anniversary. The 'F9' actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed fellow actor and mentioned how much he misses his friend on Instagram.

"Seven years...Not a day passes...All love, Always.," he wrote beside the picture. With the post that garnered more than 1 million likes within few hours of posting, the late actor's daughter Meadow Walker also left a heart-warming comment on the post. She wrote, "My forever angel. My two protectors and supporters. He's with us always, so blessed to call him and dad and best friend. Endless love," with red heart emoticons.

Paul Walker was one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless until he was spotted as a child artist in the early 1970s and 1980s. The actor died on 30 November 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. (ANI)