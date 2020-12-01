Left Menu
Jennifer Lawrence spotted filming 'Don't Look Up' near Boston

American actor Jennifer Lawrence was seen on Monday (local time) shooting for her upcoming film 'Don't Look Up' wearing a terrible red wig.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:06 IST
Jennifer Lawrence (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jennifer Lawrence was seen on Monday (local time) shooting for her upcoming film 'Don't Look Up' wearing a terrible red wig. According to Page Six, the 30-year-old actor was snapped wearing a Michigan State sweatshirt on set in Boston while filming the Netflix movie, in which she plays an astronomer who attempts to sound the alarm that Earth's safety is being threatened by an approaching asteroid.

In the photos, Lawrence's character, Kate Dibiasky, appears to be apprehended while jogging by an undercover officer. As reported by Page Six, 'Don't Look Up' features a stacked cast of A-listers besides Lawrence including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Matthew Perry.

The photos come just days after her Kentucky family farm, which also serves as the Camp Hi-Ho summer camp, was destroyed in a "horrible fire" Friday evening. (No people or animals were harmed.) As per Page Six, 'Don't Look Up' is one of four films Lawrence is working on, according to IMDb. Her last film in theatres was 2019's X-Men instalment 'Dark Phoenix.'

The 'Passenger' actor recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Cooke Maroney; the couple married in October 2019. The two were snapped dining out in New York in August. (ANI)

