Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddhant Chaturvedi posts sunset view with Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra

Bollywood star Siddhanth Chaturvedi on Tuesday treated fans to a mesmerising view of the sunset as he cherished the captivating scene with his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:54 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi posts sunset view with Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra
Picture shared by Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Siddhanth Chaturvedi on Tuesday treated fans to a mesmerising view of the sunset as he cherished the captivating scene with his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra. The 'Gully Boy' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his boat ride with the star cast of the film as they return from Alibaug.

In the pictures, Deepika and Siddharth are seen enjoying the magical sunset. Along with the picturesque sunset view pictures, Chaturvedi wrote in the caption, "Sunset lovers @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @dhairya275 @ananyapanday" On his Instagram Story, Siddhanth also shared another snap in which the trio are seen cherishing the boat ride and the gorgeous sea view.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform over 12,000 fans liked the post and many left red heart emojis. On the work front, Siddhant is set to commence the shooting for 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

The actor also has a film in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan

After holding a good meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bh...

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.This makes China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following ...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' N.Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Speaking to Washingtons Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020