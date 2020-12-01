Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and discussed his upcoming film "Ram Setu", according to sources. Kumar discussed his forthcoming feature "Ram Setu", which he announced on Diwali, as per the sources.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:52 IST
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and discussed his upcoming film "Ram Setu" , according to sources. The "Laxmii'" actor met the CM for dinner at city's Trident Hotel. Kumar discussed his forthcoming feature "Ram Setu" , which he announced on Diwali, as per the sources. The film, to be directed by Abhishek Sharma, aims to chronicle the story of the Ram Setu bridge. Bollywood producer Rahul Mittra had earlier told PTI that Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers on Wednesday to discuss the future of the proposed film city in the state
In September, the CM had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking
Filmmakers including Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sudhir Mishra, Ramesh Sippy, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Umesh Shukla, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur are part of the delegation invited for the meeting.
ALSO READ
Shivanand Tiwari claims Sushil Modi denied cabinet post as he became 'Nitish Kumar's associate'
Ajay Kumar concurrently accredited as Indian envoy to Burundi
Bengaluru violence: Shivakumar accuses ruling BJP of trying to defame Cong
DK Shivakumar alleges party leader held 'as agenda to target Cong leaders' in Bengaluru violence
Benglauru violence: Shivakumar accuses ruling BJP of trying to defame Cong