Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Netflix's 'Redd Zone'

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama 'Redd Zone' produced by Westbrook Studios.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:14 IST
Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Netflix's 'Redd Zone'
Actor Jada Pinkett Smith . Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama 'Redd Zone' produced by Westbrook Studios. According to Variety, the film is based on the real story of a single mother named Tia Magee who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, 'The Bros,' heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd.

This leads to all 17 boys to move into her house one by one. As the story of the film follows some of the boys make it to the NFL. According to Variety, the film will be dedicated to Redd's memory.

Besides starring in the lead role, Pinkett Smith will also be producing the film along with Jon Mone, Miguel Melendez, Emmy-nominee Howard Burkons, and Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool and Porto advance, but Real Madrid in deep trouble

While former champions Liverpool and Porto eased to the knockout stage of the Champions League, record 13-time champion Real Madrid faces an embarrassing group-stage exit after losing 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk. Zinedine Zidanes side would hav...

Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Netflix's 'Redd Zone'

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama Redd Zone produced by Westbrook Studios. According to Variety, the film is based on the real story of a single mother named Tia Magee who helps her sons and t...

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening. Its been an amazing four years, Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committe...

US facing historic crises again, says Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen

The United States is facing economic crises again and it is essential to move with urgency, Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen has said, warning that inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn causing yet more devastation. Yelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020