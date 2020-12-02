Left Menu
Sunny Deol says he has tested positive for COVID-19, isolates himself in Himachal

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to those who have come in close contact with him to test themselves for the infection. He also said that he has isolated himself after his COVID-19 test results came out positive.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:19 IST
BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to those who have come in close contact with him to test themselves for the infection. He also said that he has isolated himself after his COVID-19 test results came out positive. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me recently to isolate themselves and go for the COVID test," Deol tweeted in Hindi. Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi had on Tuesday said that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the Gurdaspur MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but the actor's COVID-19 test result came out positive. Deol has been staying in Kullu district for some days, he had said

The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.  PTI DJI SRY

