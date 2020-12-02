Left Menu
Is Prison School renewed for Season 2? What fans can expect in new season

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:44 IST
Is Prison School renewed for Season 2? What fans can expect in new season
Prison School Season 2 is likely to focus on the issues or problems related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

Fans have been waiting for Prison School Season 2 for the last couple of years since the first season dropped its finale. Prison School Season 1 was premiered on July 11, 2015 and dropped its finale in September 2015.

Based on manga illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School Season 2 is always in the dream of the anime director, Tsutomu Mizushima. This gives us a hope for the making of second season.

Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon. Written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, the first season's success is the main reason why fans still look forward and demand for another season.

Season 1 focused on the problems and issues that Kiyoshi including her pals confronted at the institutions. In future, we got to see them becoming comfortable with the rules and regulations and they gradually got adjusted to it.

Whenever Prison School Season 2 takes place, it is likely to focus on the issues or problems related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls. The official plot or synopsis is yet to be revealed.

Prison School aficionados are passionately waiting for the renewal of Season 2. The way first season achieved remarkable success globally, the creators should not have any reason to drop the idea of making another season. Thus, fans are looking forward to their decision.

Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. More than 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Such huge success proves that Prison School Season 2 will be worked upon and released in future.

Prison School is yet to be renewed for Season 2. Thus, it doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

