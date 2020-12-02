Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunny Deol says he has tested positive for COVID-19, isolates himself in Himachal

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to those who have come in close contact with him to test themselves for the infection. Deol's spokesperson said the actor, who is currently under home quarantine, is recovering well and taking necessary precautions. "He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:56 IST
Sunny Deol says he has tested positive for COVID-19, isolates himself in Himachal

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to those who have come in close contact with him to test themselves for the infection. He also said that he has isolated himself after his COVID-19 test results came out positive. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me recently to isolate themselves and go for the COVID test," Deol tweeted in Hindi. Himachal Pradesh Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi had on Tuesday said that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the Gurdaspur MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai but the actor's COVID-19 test result came out positive. The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.  Deol's spokesperson said the actor, who is currently under home quarantine, is recovering well and taking necessary precautions.

"He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright. He is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions," the spokesperson told PTI. On the work front, Deol will next be seen in the sequel to his 2007 family-drama "Apne".  The sequel will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the second instalment of the film will be produced by Deepak Mukut. The film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Lobera all praise for Mumbai City after 3-0 win over East Bengal

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera is all praise for the team after they made it two wins in a row in the Indian Super League ISL 2020-21 with a 3-0 triumph over SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Adam le Fondre ...

Venezuelan President Maduro ready to step down if Opposition wins Parliamentary elections

Caracas Venezuala, December 2 ANISputnik Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signaled readiness to resign if the opposition forces win the upcoming parliamentary vote.If we win, we will go ahead, but I should also say that my fate is in...

Cricket-England experimenting with live data system, says Buttler

England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the teams performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limited-overs matches against South Africa, vice-captain Jos Buttler said. England analyst Nathan Leamon ...

Telling stories like Boko Haram, The Milkmaid is Nigeria's entry for Oscar 2021

After bagging nominations for five titles Milkmaid has been selected as Nigerias official entry for Oscar 2021, as announced by the organizers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards AMAA on social media earlier on Monday. Before making its offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020