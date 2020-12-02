Left Menu
Development News Edition

We focused on making chess cinematic: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ exec producer William Horberg

“The Queen’s Gambit” has emerged one of the most talked about shows on Netflix but the team was "terrified" and worked hard to make the game of chess cinematic, says series executive producer William Horberg.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:08 IST
We focused on making chess cinematic: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ exec producer William Horberg
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

"The Queen's Gambit" has emerged one of the most talked about shows on Netflix but the team was "terrified" and worked hard to make the game of chess cinematic, says series executive producer William Horberg. Breaking down the secret behind some of the most dramatic sequences, Horberg said they used a variety of approaches to bring drama to the story about the orphan chess prodigy, Beth Harmon.

"We were terrified but fear is a great motivator. Trying to find a way to make the chess cinematic was the focus of much of our preparation. In the writing, that meant giving each game a reason, an emotional context of what the stakes were for Beth," Horberg told PTI in an email interview. "This suggested different ways to shoot each game, when it was important to see the pieces, when we could play the match on the faces. We knew we needed a variety of approaches," he added.

The producer, whose credits include Hollywood hits such as "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "Cold Mountain" , is happy that "The Queen's Gambit" is being credited for reviving the public's interest in chess. The story, whose title refers to a chess opening move, is adapted from Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name and revolves around Harmon, who learns the basics of the game from the custodian (Bill Camp) of her orphanage in the 1950s. Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) becomes famous as one of the most talented players in the male-dominated board game but she must overcome her emotional scars, drug and alcohol dependency to become a world champion.

Scott Frank wrote the series that he co-created with Allan Scott. Frank, Scott and Horberg serve as executive producers on the series. Horberg, who previously worked on another chess story about the great American player Bobby Fischer in 1993's "Searching for Bobby Fischer", said the slow speed of the game makes it challeging to be translated on the screen. Recalling how "Searching for Bobby Fischer" failed at the box office despite earning good reviews, Horberg said the failure of the film may have "scared the industry off" such stories. This is why, he said, they faced hurdles when they tried to get the series financed as a film. "The reality of chess is that it is too slow a game for the language of cinema. But more that, I think there is an economic concern; it's not seen as a commercial subject," he said. The second half of the series focuses on Beth's struggle to defeat Vasily Borgov, the current Soviet world champion chess player and her strongest competitor (played by Marcin Dorocinski), while also exploring the politics of the era from a neutral standpoint. "One post I saw described the show as pro-Communist!" he said, adding that the plot was important for the protagonist's character development, including a scene where Beth rejects funding from a group of Church ladies for her Russia trip when they want her to make a statement about her Christian beliefs. Horberg said Tevis probably wanted to make a point about "American individualism versus the more socialist cooperation of the Soviets". "But we weren't looking to drive a political message with the show; we were honoring the novel and some of the choices Tevis had made." Taylor-Joy, who first broke on the international scene with her roles in "The Witch" and "Split", was always the first choice for the series, he said. "She was our first choice. She read the book and loved it, and met with the director and they immediately saw things the same way regarding her character. She committed before we even had a script. She was such a gift to us, her choices were always surprising and true," he said. The series, also starring Moses Ingram, Isla Johnson, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie Akemnji Ndifornyen, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster debuted on Netflix on October 23.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SCOREBOARD: 3rd ODI, IND vs AUS

Australia M Labuschagne b T Natarajan 7 A Finch c Dhawan b R Jadeja 75 S Smith c Rahul b S Thakur 7 M Henriques c Dhawan b S Thakur 22 C Green c Jadeja ...

Would pursue trade policies showing progress on China's abusive practices, says Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his goal as President would be to pursue trade policies, which are actually more progressive on Chinas abusive practices like stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies t...

Guj: Man stripped, paraded naked over dispute; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market here in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday follow...

Playing in I-League has been life-changing: Real Kashmir's Danish Farooq

Real Kashmir FC midfielder Danish Farooq feels that the experience of playing in the I-League has been life-changing. Real Kashmir FC are preparing for their third season in the I-League and Farooq will be a key player for them in the upcom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020