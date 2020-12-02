Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't believe we're in last month of 2020: Hailey Bieber indulges in mid-week thoughts

Reflecting on the year 2020, American model and media personality Hailey Bieber on Wednesday shared a 'thankful' post and her hopes for the next year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:06 IST
Can't believe we're in last month of 2020: Hailey Bieber indulges in mid-week thoughts
Hailey Bieber. Image Credit: ANI

Reflecting on the year 2020, American model and media personality Hailey Bieber on Wednesday shared a 'thankful' post and her hopes for the next year. The star took to Instagram to pen down a contemplative post, in which she delineated deep motivational thoughts.

The post shows a picturesque view of a bay at the time of sunset. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Can't believe we're in the last month of 2020. Hope everyone takes this month to reflect on everything this year brought good and bad and continues to seek more understanding of what we need to stay healthy mind, body and soul."

The former ballet dancer who is married to Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber also extended her thanks to God for another of life and another year of learning and growing. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three techies held; LSD, Hashish oil seized

Three software engineers were on Wednesday arrested by the Excise Enforcement sleuths here after high-end narcotics--lysergic acid diethylamide LSD and Hashish oil-- were seized from their possession. Based on reliable information, Excise s...

Bengal minister becomes first volunteer to take 'Covaxin' in phase III trial in Kolkata

West Bengal Urban development minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the Phase III trial here on Wednesday. The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based IC...

Israel expects $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021

Israel foresees 220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a delegation from the Gulf state to cement newly established ties. Bahrain and neighbour the United Arab Emirates nor...

Head of UN assistance mission in Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Doha

Moscow Russia, December 2 ANISputnik The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA, Deborah Lyons, met with leaders of the Taliban radical movement on Wednesday in Doha, they reaffirmed commitment to faster progress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020