Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth to launch party in Jan, outfit to fight 2021 polls

The top star, promising his brand of spiritual politics, dramatically asserted that he was even ready to risk his life for the sake of people's welfare by making a foray into politics. The 70-year old actor categorically said that his party would fight Assembly elections in 2021 and "emerge victorious." Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:07 IST
Rajinikanth to launch party in Jan, outfit to fight 2021 polls

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday asserted that he would launch his political party in January 2021, ending years of suspense and in a big morale booster to his supporters and fans. The top star, promising his brand of spiritual politics, dramatically asserted that he was even ready to risk his life for the sake of people's welfare by making a foray into politics.

The 70-year old actor categorically said that his party would fight Assembly elections in 2021 and "emerge victorious." Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. He expressed confidence that his to be floated outfit would be able to "win elections with the huge support of people." "In the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of spiritual politics will happen for sure. A wonder will happen," he said on his twitter handle.

An announcement on matters connected to the party launch would be made on December 31, he tweeted. Later speaking to reportes at his Poes Garden residence, he recalled that he had announced on December 31, 2017 that he would launch a political party ahead of Assembly elections 2021 and contest from all the 234 constituencies in the state.

Referring to his 'resurgence' remark earlier this year, when he had said that an upsurge among people was necessary to kickstart his political journey, he said to create an ambience for such a change, he had planned to tour the state. However, it could not be done in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Recalling that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and the advice of doctors against venturing into politics since it involved active campaigning considering the pandemic, he said this aspect made him ponder over the question of entering politics as reaching out to the people was necessary. Against this backdrop, he said, years ago when he was unwell and treated at Singapore, it was the prayers of the Tamil Nadu people that brought him back to life.

Considering people's love for him, he said even if his political entry endagered and 'snuffed out' his very life, he would only be happy as his political journey was intended for the welfare of the people. "No one will be more happy than me even if I happen to lose my life for people's sake. I will never fail to keep my word. A political change is compulsory and very important.

It is the need of the hour. If such a change does not happen now, it will never materialise.We have to change everything," he said dramatically in his inimitable style with a smile. Asserting that he was only a tool, a catalyst for change, he said if he won in his political innings it would be people's victory and even if he lost, it belonged to the people.

Former Congress leader and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam chief Tamizharuvi Manian, renowned for his oratory in Tamil would take up the supervisory role in the proposed party and for its launch, he said..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...

Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030

Britain should increase its 2030 emissions reduction target to at least a 68 cut on 1990 levels to help it meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.This would constitute a decisive ...

Majority of borrowers unaware of their CIBIL score: Report

Two out of three borrowers in the country are unaware of their CIBIL score, an indicator of credit worthiness, despite good progress on the financial inclusion front, according to a report. CIBIL score as a parameter helps in understanding ...

3 get six-year jail for having fake currency notes

A special court of the National Investigation Agency NIA here has sentenced three people to six years simple imprisonment for possessing fake Indian currency notes. The trio was sentenced on December 1, the NIA said.Trial against four other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020