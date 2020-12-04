Left Menu
George Clooney says wife Amal beat him, Barack Obama in free throw contest

Actor George Clooney during a recent interview said his wife, an esteemed human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, is a phenom at the basketball court.

04-12-2020
Actor George Clooney . Image Credit: ANI

Actor George Clooney during a recent interview said his wife, an esteemed human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, is a phenom at the basketball court. In this week's cover story of People magazine, for which he has been named as the magazine's People of the year, the 59-year-old actor revealed that once at a throw-shooting contest, Amal had beaten both him and the former President of America Barack Obama.

"I'll tell you this - we had a free throw-shooting contest at our house in England with the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, and she beat us all," People magazine quoted Clooney as saying. Though he did not reveal how many shots Obama had made, Clooney said he recalls making 12 shots out of 20 while, "Amal made 17 free throws straight - and 18 out of 20."

"I was shooting like Shaq free throws- no offense to Shaq. Amal is a really good athlete," the Oscar-winning actor said. The 'Ocean's Eleven,' actor further shared with People how despite being a sportsperson all his life he gets beaten by his wife in most of the games, while he beats her "to death in Scrabble."

"When I was younger, I won some tennis tournaments. I played a lot of sports - I still play a lot of sports, and I can actually play [well]. And Amal just beats the hell out of me," People quoted Clooney as saying. "I beat her to death in Scrabble! Everyone would think that I'd be winning in pickleball and she'd be winning in Scrabble, [but] no. I said to her, 'You see, this is where we're breaking all the stereotypes,'" he added.

The director and lead star of upcoming Netflix film 'Midnight Sky,' also claimed during the interview to be the better cook. "Amal has one Lebanese tradition that she hasn't been able to shake and that is she makes reservations for dinner. So I'm the chef," he said.

"She literally put an egg in pan. She was going to hard boil an egg without any water in the pan. So she can get these amazing journalists out of prison in Egypt or Azerbaijan - nobody [else] can get them out of prison - but I'm the guy in charge of the eggs, okay?" the 'Gravity,' actor added. (ANI)

