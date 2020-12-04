Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC gives season seven order for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

It was previously announced that the mothership show "The Walking Dead" will end with its upcoming 11th season. AMC is also currently airing the sister series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"m which follows a generation of young people as they come of age in the zombie apocalypse.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:08 IST
AMC gives season seven order for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

"Fear the Walking Dead" has been renewed for a seventh season at AMC. A spin-off to popular zombie drama "The Walking Dead" , the show has been created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for the network.

The sixth season of the "Fear the Walking Dead" series debuted back in October and is currently nearing its halfway mark, reported Variety. The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades, and Karen David. It was previously announced that the mothership show "The Walking Dead" will end with its upcoming 11th season.

AMC is also currently airing the sister series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"m which follows a generation of young people as they come of age in the zombie apocalypse. Among the projects planned in the "Walking Dead" universe, include anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead", an untitled spinoff focusing on Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride's Daryl and Carol; and the Andrew Lincoln-starring Rick Grimes series of films.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 4...

Oral drug blocks coronavirus transmission in ferrets within 24 hours: Study

Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with the antiviral drug Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours, reports a new study which may lead to a new therapeutic to curb the COVID-19 pa...

Satin Creditcare Network to expand further in South

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution, plans to expand its presence in South in the near future, a top company official said on Friday. As part of expansion, Satin has opened four branches in Coimbat...

Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

Japans government will decide on a fresh economic package early next week by finalising its size, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020