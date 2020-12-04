AMC gives season seven order for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

"Fear the Walking Dead" has been renewed for a seventh season at AMC. A spin-off to popular zombie drama "The Walking Dead" , the show has been created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for the network.

The sixth season of the "Fear the Walking Dead" series debuted back in October and is currently nearing its halfway mark, reported Variety. The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades, and Karen David. It was previously announced that the mothership show "The Walking Dead" will end with its upcoming 11th season.

AMC is also currently airing the sister series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"m which follows a generation of young people as they come of age in the zombie apocalypse. Among the projects planned in the "Walking Dead" universe, include anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead", an untitled spinoff focusing on Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride's Daryl and Carol; and the Andrew Lincoln-starring Rick Grimes series of films.