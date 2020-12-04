The Weeknd releases 'Blinding Lights' remix, featuring Rosalia

Left Menu
To celebrate the (slightly more than) one-year anniversary of its release, The Weeknd and superstar Spanish singer Rosalia have teamed up for a remix of 'Blinding Lights,' one of the biggest hits in recent memory.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:31 IST
The Weeknd, Rosalia (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

To celebrate the (slightly more than) one-year anniversary of its release, The Weeknd and superstar Spanish singer Rosalia have teamed up for a remix of 'Blinding Lights,' one of the biggest hits in recent memory. According to Variety, Rosalia joined The Weeknd for the 'Blinding Lights' remix while also recording the upcoming follow-up to her breakthrough 'El Mal Querer' album.

The Weeknd teased the release earlier on Thursday (local time) with social media posts, and the song's lyric video features footage from the photo session. The Weeknd was Variety's cover star back in April, and then outlet has profiled Rosalia after the release of 'El Mal Querer' in 2019.

The Weeknd told Variety, "At first I felt like I went overboard with ambition. I'm ambitious, but I thought maybe it was too much. But it wasn't until people liked 'Blinding Lights" that I was like, 'This is so not what now is, and people loved it anyway." Written by The Weeknd with Max Martin (the most successful songwriter-producer of the past 25 years) and Oscar Holter and produced by the trio with Jason 'DaHeala' Quenneville and Ahmad 'Belly' Balshe, the song has racked up a jaw-dropping 4.5 billion global streams. It's the most-streamed song of the year on Spotify and the ninth most-streamed song on the platform of all time (and it's barely a year old).

Variety has reported that - it's Billboard's No. 1 Record of the year and set an all-time record for the longest-running Top 5 and Top 10 record in the Hot 100's 62-year history. It's the most played song on America's largest radio network, iHeartRadio, and has been used in everything from Pepsi and Mercedes ads to 'Wrestlemania,' and it topped the singles charts in 19 major countries, for multiple weeks in many of them. (ANI)

