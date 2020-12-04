Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin Bieber slams fan who asked Selena Gomez fans to bully Hailey Baldwin

Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently stood up for his wife Hailey Baldwin when a fan of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez asked people to bully Baldwin.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:51 IST
Justin Bieber slams fan who asked Selena Gomez fans to bully Hailey Baldwin
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently stood up for his wife Hailey Baldwin when a fan of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez asked people to bully Baldwin. According to Page Six, the 26-year-old singer took aim at a Selena Gomez fan who encouraged others to bully Bieber's wife, Baldwin, during an Instagram Live chat.

"[We] need to f**king bombard that s**t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her," the fan said (via Billboard). Bieber posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday night, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth."

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world. It is not right," added Bieber. As reported by Page Six, Bieber tied the knot with the 24-year-old supermodel Baldwin at a Manhattan courthouse in 2018 and celebrated the following year with a big wedding in South Carolina. He and Gomez dated on-and-off for years before breaking things off for good in early 2018.

In another Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber said he wouldn't let the fan's actions "steal my joy." "After watching that i could easily let it steal my joy, but then i think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small," Bieber wrote. "The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT."

As per Page Six, the religious star also asked his fans to "lift us up in prayer." (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi cites momentum on coronavirus relief bill talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.There is momentum. There is momentum, Pelosi said at a...

Hate content: Facebook's Oversight Board takes up case from India

An independent board set up by Facebook to look into hate and other undesirable content on the platform has taken up a case from India wherein a user had called for violence against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon of Prophet...

WHO's Tedros says concerned about perception pandemic is over

Recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines is positive but the World Health Organization is concerned this has led to a growing perception that the pandemic has come to an end, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.Progre...

Mumbai: Over 35.29 pc MTHL work complete, says MMRDA

The MMRDA on Friday said 35.29 per cent of the overall work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link MTHL has been completed. The 22-kilometre link, of which 16.6 kilometre is over sea, connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.MMRDA officials, while conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020