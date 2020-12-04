Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kristen Bell, Sarah Michelle Gellar to be honoured at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

'Veronica Mars' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars Kristen Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar will be honoured alongside other A-listers at the '2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:59 IST
Kristen Bell, Sarah Michelle Gellar to be honoured at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Kristen Bell, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Veronica Mars' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars Kristen Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar will be honoured alongside other A-listers at the '2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' special, which will premiere on December 6. According to E!News, MTV will also recognise the Hollywood legends Jamie Lee Curtis ('Halloween'), Gal Gadot ('Wonder Woman'), Selma Blair ('Cruel Intentions'), Kevin Bacon ('Footloose'), Kevin Hart ('Zero F**ks Given'), Jason Segel ('Forgetting Sarah Marshall') and William Zabka ('Cobra Kai').

The nine stars make up the honourees for the 90-minute TV special, which will be hosted by 'High School Musical' alum Vanessa Hudgens. The award ceremony is going to be a nostalgic celebration of the most beloved shows and movies from the '80s through 2020. As reported by E!News, the presenters will include Lily Collins, Maddie Ziegler, Derek Hough and Sofia Carson, while Sia will take the stage to perform.

In addition to being a mom of two, Kristen's career spans from voicing Anna in 'Frozen' to 'Gossip Girl' herself. Not to mention her recent roles 'Central Park', 'Bad Moms' and 'The Good Place', which are truly missed. As for Jamie, her accolade will be awarded for portraying Tess Coleman in 'Freaky Friday', alongside Lindsay Lohan. Oh, and the 62-year-old actors was also iconic in 'Knives Out', 'New Girl 'and 'Scream Queens'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League NHL is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday. According to TSN, the league and NHL Players Association have sha...

J-K: Third phase of DDC polls register over 50 pc voter turnout

The third phase of District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday saw a voter turnout of 50.53 per cent, said State Election Commissioner KK Sharma. Stressing that a large number of people have come out to cast th...

In testing COVID times, India got record investment; world sees it as trustworthy partner: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said in the testing times of COVID-19 India got record investment, and asserted that the world sees the country as a trustworthy and promising partner. Delivering the keynote address at the IIT 2020 Gl...

Law student petitions SC for removal of protesting farmers, says they pose COVID-19 risk

A petition, filed by a law student before the Supreme Court, on Friday sought directions for immediate removal of agitating farmers from border areas of Delhi-NCR as they may pose a risk for spread of COVID-19. The petition filed by a law s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020