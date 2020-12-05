The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 4 recap, will episode 5 cover oxen trail?

Premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 on November 10 initially astonished viewers as the team led by Lagina brothers continued their digging process during the global pandemic situation. The viewers, who thought Season 8 would take additional time, are excited with every episode as the Covid-19 pandemic could not keep the team away from excavating the island.

Here's the synopsis of Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 4 titled 'Alignment' – The team is amazed when an evolving theory accurately identifies two man-made anomalies that they believe may be landmarks created to pinpoint the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is back with the theories related to Knights Templar. Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina spent several hours searching for evidence that can establish the fact that there were previous activities of the Knight Templar on the island. They clearly doubted that the Medieval Christian Sect had buried treasure on the island. Conversely, the researchers or historians earlier revealed that there was a geometric figure in Nicolas Poussin's paintings, which could lead to the buried treasure. The geometric figure is equivalent of a treasure map.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 4, the team discovers a certain line, as elaborated by The Cinemaholic, which originates from Jerusalem via Versaille, and concludes at Oak Island. According to the experts in the team, this may shed light on the Oak Island mystery.

On the other hand, Curse of Oak Island Season 8 excites viewers showing Lagina brothers trying their luck at digging up the island. It's true that they don't find much except piles of rocks. They have continued digging for the last few seasons with constant investigations. Gary Drayton and Jack Begley discover axes. According to their study, these materials could be centuries old.

Let us remind you the beautiful discovery of an oxen foot trail near the location of the Money Pit in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 titled 'If the Ox Shoes Fit'. We believe episode 5 titled 'The Master Plan' will cover more of this as well (based on its title).

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 5 titled 'The Master Plan' is slated to be out on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9/8c on the History Channel. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.

