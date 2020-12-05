One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

Fans are happy with the recent release of One Punch Man Chapter 136. Now they need to wait for a month for Chapter 137. Many fans are expecting this chapter this chapter at the end of December. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Everyone is expecting One Punch Man Chapter 137 at end of December. The manga protagonist Saitama is missing in action but the other heroes and monsters continue to clash. Saitama's presence is doubtful as the Caped Baldy has been missing for a long time.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 137 can be out anytime as Yusuke Murata just posts the manga scans free on Imgur to get feedback before the official release.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 137 will be out before the leaks of raw scans. However, the manga lovers can see a conversation between Amai Mask and Alloy in the imminent chapter as the previous issue portrayed plenty of developments for all the characters.

The heroes are planning to use Tank Top Master's travel tactic to get some elevation. This is expected to be portrayed in One Punch Man Chapter 137. But there is Driveknight who seems to be driving down the tower so maybe the big fight is making its way to the surface.

However, this is quite an early time to predict what can be seen in One Punch Man Chapter 137. The spoilers will be out five to six days followed by the raw scans before its original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

