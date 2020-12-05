Left Menu
Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Updated: 05-12-2020 13:05 IST
The raw scans of Attack on Titan Chapter 135 are expected to be out on December 6 or 7 after the release of spoilers on December 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

We are just four days behind the release of Attack on Titan Chapter 135. Fans are excited as they will be amused with the release of Chapter 135 on Wednesday. A series of tweets released on Friday hinted that the imminent chapter could have the title 'Battle of Heaven and Earth'.

Here's one leak on Reddit related to Attack on Titan Chapter 135. The short summary of the upcoming chapter states – The battle engages on the back of the Founding Titan, but Eren is nowhere to be found and Armin and his troop quickly find themselves in trouble.

Only a few pages of Attack on Titan Chapter 135 and its panels are out. The raw scans are expected to be out on December 6 or 7 after the release of spoilers on December 5. We need to wait for the official English translated versions.

However, according to BlockToro, Attack on Titan Chapter 135 spoilers can portray more about the Flying Titan, Titan vs Titan fight, whereabouts of Zeke etc. More importantly, it will show Eren doing something crazy to start the rumbling.

Here're the so far released spoilers of Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled 'Battle of Heaven and Earth':

Ymir Fritz spawns all of the previous titan shifters to protect Eren.

Pieck gets stabbed by Willy's sister WHT.

Armin gets taken away by a titan similar to how Casca got taken away by the apostles in The Eclipse.

Armin sees Ymir Fritz. He thinks to himself Ymir Fritz is unstoppable. He sees a crying Bert and then Colossal appears and eats Reiner's Titan.

We see the titans of Bert, Freckle Ymir, Galliard, Marcel, Willy's Sister and other weird looking titans

Only Reiner's titan got eaten. Jean saved him at last second. Karina sees it but she couldn't get a clear view of her son being saved. She thinks Reiner is dead.

Things looked very hopeless at one point. Everyone got hurt really bad, Mikasa was at her last stand.

Cliffhanger is Annie, Gabi and Falco's falcon Titan saved the day. They pulled out the alliance out of this hell at the last minute. Pieck and Armin were left behind.

The shifters aren't truly alive obviously if they were they wouldn't fight em, they are used as weapons. Some titan with a long tongue took away Armin.

No Eren and No Zeke

No Hisu either

Another very interesting thing we learn in this chapter: Ymir was indeed the one who released the pigs. It's showed as first page

Levi got hurt while he was trying to save Connie, one titan was about to eat his leg but Mikasa saved him

They are all fighting inside Eren's titan , and they use the 3dmg or hold at Eren's ribs. Reiner was ready to fall but Jean is holding his hand kek.

Mikasa saved everyone's ass in this chapter, Reiner was about to get eaten by Ymir (Jaw) but she saves him.

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 9. The raw scans are expected to be out on December 6 or 7.

You can read Attack on Titan Chapter 135 free on Amazon, Comixology, Crunchyroll and Kodansha Comics websites. It is always better to read the manga chapters from the official sources. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

