Giraffe calf drawing huge crowds

The new member of the giraffe family in Alipore Zoological Gardens of the city is getting huge attention from the visitors to the zoo after being put in an enclosure for public viewing, a top zoo official said. The calf, which was born on November 27 and put in an enclosure for public viewing on December 5 after being thoroughly checked by veterinarians, got over 90 per cent of the total turnout on the first day, zoo Director Ashis Samanta told PTI.

He said the total number of visitors to the zoo on Saturday was being assessed. "After the zoo reopened on October 2, this is one welcome development. Another member has been added to our family. Both the mother of the male calf and the new one are doing fine," Samanta said.

He said all COVID-19 safety protocols are being maintained for visitors and zoo employees. With this, the number of giraffes in the popular zoo has risen to 9.

Another zoo official said the number of visitors to the zoo is certainly less than during this time of the previous year but "the number is rising."