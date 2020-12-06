Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix has 'no plans' to add disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix will not add any disclaimer to the beginning of episodes of its period royal drama The Crown after the recently released fourth season of the series courted controversy over its depiction of the British royal family and other public figures, the streaming platform said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 18:18 IST
Netflix has 'no plans' to add disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix will not add any disclaimer to the beginning of episodes of its period royal drama "The Crown" after the recently released fourth season of the series courted controversy over its depiction of the British royal family and other public figures, the streaming platform said. Earlier this week, UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden wrote a letter to Netflix, asking for a disclaimer to be added that makes it clear to its subscribers that the show is partly a work of fiction. Denying the request, the streamer said, its subscribers are "understand" the show is a "work of fiction".

"We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama - and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events. As a result we have no plans - and see no need - to add a disclaimer," Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. While Dowden gave an interview prior to contacting the streamer, his letter has not been made public, and Netflix has replied also privately.

The fourth season of "The Crown" , which started streaming from November 15, generated headlines for chronicling the romance and tumultuous marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Peter Morgan, the creator of the series, and production house Left Bank Pictures have also been accused of historic fabrications in the award-winning drama.

In an interview with a UK daily, Dowden commented on "The Crown" , saying: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact." PTI RDS RDS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...

Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...

People from 2 MP villages fight over irrigation water, 1 dead

A 50-year-old man was killedand several people were injured in a clash over water forirrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar districtin Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on SundayVillagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020