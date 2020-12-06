Left Menu
Never forget this "injustice": Owaisi on Babri mosque demolition

Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTILamenting that those responsible for demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhyawere not even punished for a day, AIMIM chiefAsaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said there was a need for remembering andteaching the next generation on the injustice meted out. Never forget this injustice. The 16th century mosque was demolished on December 6 in 1992, triggering riots that left hundreds dead in the country and widening rifts between communities.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI)Lamenting that those responsible for demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhyawere not even punished for a day, AIMIM chiefAsaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said there was a need for remembering andteaching the next generation on the "injustice" meted out. In a tweet, the Hyderabad MPsaid: "Remember & teach the next generation to remember: For 400+ years our #BabriMasjid stood in Ayodhya.

Our ancestors prayed in its hall, broke their fasts together in its courtyard & when they died, they were buried in the adjoining graveyard. Never forget this injustice." The 16th century mosque was demolished on December 6 in 1992, triggering riots that left hundreds dead in the country and widening rifts between communities. The AIMIM leader also tweeted: "On the night of December 22-23 1949, our #BabriMasjid was desecrated & illegally occupied for 42 years On this date in 1992, our masjid was demolished before the whole world.

The men responsible for this did not see even a day's punishment Never forget this injustice." In September this year, a court in Lucknow had acquitted all 32 people including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti accused of being involved in the demolition of the mosque they believed occupied the spot where Lord Ram was born..

