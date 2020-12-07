Abhishek Kapoor marks '2 years of SSR as Mansoor' on anniversary of 'Kedarnath'

Sharing two pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the character of Mansoor in his film 'Kedarnath,' filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Monday marked the second anniversary of the film. Kapoor who had also directed Rajput's Bollywood debut film 'Kai Po Che!,' took to Twitter and shared the two stills from the film featuring the late actor.

He complimented the pictures by penning down a line from one of the songs 'Namo Namo,' from the film. The line that Kapoor had tweeted talks about the selflessness of Lord Shiva. "Dwandh dono lok mein vishamrit pe tha chida, amrit sabhi mein baant ke, pyaala vish ka tune khud piya...namo namo ji shankara, bholenath shankara (When there was a feud between the two worlds over the distribution of poison and nectar, you chose to distribute the nectar to everyone and gulped the poison on your own. Hail the greatest god)," he tweeted.

Kapoor also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput's character from the film as he added the hashtag of "2 years of SSR as Mansoor," to the tweet. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Kedarnath,' stars actor Sara Ali Khan alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shot in and around the historic temple of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, the film revolves around a fictional inter-faith love story of the lead couple with a backdrop based on the real-life 2013 Uttarakhand floods. (ANI)