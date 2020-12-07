Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 1 storyline elaborated, episode 2 titled revealed

After a wait for over a year, Attack on Titan Season 4 finally premieres on Monday, December 7. The anime enthusiasts are highly excited as the final season of the highly anticipated series has finally made its debut.

Attack on Titan Season 4 today has broken many previous records as the anime lovers congregated to check out the new release. The final moments of Season 4 posed the question, "If we kill all of our enemies over there, will we finally be free?"

Attack on Titan Season 4 or final season has introduced Gabi to the anime. Not only as the successor to Reiner's Armored Titan power, Gabi is a tough individual all of her own as she portrayed just how far she's willing to go for her pride and country.

CBR clarifies Attack on Titan Season 4 release doesn't feature Eren and Co., but the reappearance of one of the Corps' former allies, Reiner Braun, is what gives the time skip away. Reiner is the holder of the Armored Titan power (one of the Nine shifters). For years, he worked behind enemy lines on Paradis Island -- his race's walled stronghold -- as a double-agent alongside fellow Warriors, Annie (the Female Titan) and Bertoldt (the Colossal Titan).

If you want, you can start watching Attack on Titan Season 4 now. You will need a Crunchyroll subscription to watch brand new episodes – at $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$7.99 per month – as well as stream in any resolution higher than 480p.

Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 1 has got the title 'The Other Side of the Sea' (translated 'Umi no Mukōgawa'). Directed and written by Kaori Makita and Hiroshi Seko, episode 1 storyline states:

Falco, a young Eldian soldier from Marley, is stunned on the battlefield near Fort Slava against the Mid-East Allied Forces, but he is rescued by his brother, Colt, who takes him back to their trenches. Colt asks his superiors to use the power of the Warrior Titans to conquer the fort and end the four-year war, but General Magath refuses because the Allied Forces have an armored train capable of destroying the Titans with a single shot. Gabi, another young Eldian soldier, lures two enemy soldiers and explodes the train by throwing hand grenades at it. This allows the attack of Pieck's Cart Titan, Galliard's Jaw Titan and Reiner's Armored Titan, while Zeke commands humans to transform into pure titans, launching them from an airship against Fort Slava before then transforming into the Beast Titan to throw ammunition against the ships of the Allied Forces, so the Marleyans manage to capture the fort and win the war. However, with the existence of weapons capable of injuring even the Warrior Titans, Marley realizes that they need the power of the Founding Titan more than ever.

Don't miss the airing of Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 2 titled 'Midnight Train' (translated 'Yamiyo no Ressha') on next Monday, December 14. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

A New Warrior. A New World. A New War. #AttackOnTitan Final Season is now on Crunchyroll! ⚔️🔥 Watch Now: https://t.co/s3b0ophu55 pic.twitter.com/5FL8zgUKt2 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) December 6, 2020

