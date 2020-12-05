One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

The manga lovers are ardently looking forward to One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers and raw scans before its original release. They are tad disappointed as they are made to wait for 14 days for One Piece Chapter 998.

The release of One Piece Chapter 998 is not possible this Sunday as the famous Japanese manga writer, Eiichiro Oda has gone for a regular break after every three chapters. Still, the manga enthusiasts across the world are grateful to Eiichiro Oda for putting up the pressure of release One Piece chapters during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

Manga lovers will see One Piece Chapter 998 dealing with bigger problems. Kaido made the entire Onigashima island float to later drop it over the Flower Capital. Kaido's ability is immense, he can produce flame clouds and use them to fly. He lifted the island and transported it to Wano's capital. As the spoilers are not out, we still don't know who can save the lives of thousands of people in Wano.

The imminent One Piece Chapter 998 can focus on Zoro, his fight against Queen as he was observed defending Chopper in the previous chapter. However, this is quite an early time to reveal what you can have in the next chapter. We need to wait for the release of spoilers and raw scans leaks. The spoilers will be released 3-4 days before its original release, whereas the raw scans will be leaked 2-3 days before the original release.

Fans are expecting Kaido and Luffy's meeting in One Piece Chapter 998. You can recall what happened to Luffy recently. Sanji is caught in a trap at the beginning of Chapter 997 and Luffy is still on the third floor yet to reach the top. We believe Luffy needs help from Shanks if the Blackbeard interferes.

According to Omnitos, Luffy's bounty is likely to rise over four to five billion berries after the Wano arc ends with Kaido's final defeat and Big Mom (probable) thrown away. One Piece can focus on Luffy's chance of becoming Emperor of the sea after this arc.

Shonen Jump is on a break the next week for its annual winter holiday and it will restart on the first week of January. We are still not sure whether One Piece Chapter 1000 will be released in December or not.

One Piece Chapter 998 will be released on Sunday, December 13. The spoilers will be out three to four days followed by the raw scans before its original release.

