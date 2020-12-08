Left Menu
Black Clover Chapter 275: Raid on Space Kingdom, release possible on Dec 13

Black Clover Chapter 275 may show the dark triad leaders Zenon, Dante and Vanica themselves arrive on the scene and defeat the special squad. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The manga lovers are happy and excited as they are just a few days behind the official release of Black Clover Chapter 275. We will see many interesting things in the upcoming chapter including the continuation of raid on the Space Kingdom. Read further to know what you can see in the next chapter.

Black Clover is undeniably one of the most popular and successful franchises in the entire manga and anime industry. Millions of fans across the world still continue to purchase manga and follow each installment of every popular series.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 275 are yet to be released followed by the raw scans. However, we will see the raid on the Space Kingdom. The dark triad has taken Yami, William, and Lolopechka for some demonic rituals and open the gates to the underworld and bring more demons into this world. That's the reason the magical Clover Knights and Black Bulls, as elaborated by BlockToro, have created a special form to rescue their teammates.

According to the recent spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 275, there are big possibilities that the Space Kingdom raid fails for the knights and other heroes will have to come to the rescue. Alternatively, if the Spade Kingdom raid is a success, then Asta's training would have been for nothing.

On the other hand, BlockToro noted that Black Clover Chapter 275 may show the dark triad leaders Zenon, Dante and Vanica themselves arrive on the scene and defeat the special squad. It is also possible that the gates of the underworld are opened and the demons are brought into the world. This is expected to give some mesmerizing fight sequences.

Black Clover Chapter 275 spoilers are still not out. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English.

Black Clover Chapter 275 is set to be released on Sunday, December 13, 2020. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

