Abhishek Bachchan expresses happiness as 'Sons of The Soil' receive positive response

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday expressed happiness as fans are enjoying the new Amazon Prime Video docu-series 'Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers' based on his Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The actor who owns the Kabaddi team took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself from the Kabaddi ground and also penned down a long note pouring his emotions for the series.

He began by expressing his happiness as fans are enjoying the show and also thanked Amazon Prime Video for backing the show. "Thank you! I'm so happy that you all are enjoying #SonsOfTheSoilMy gratitude to @primevideoin for believing in the project and backing it with all their might," he wrote in the caption.

Bachchan also thanked all Kabaddi and Jaipur Pink Panther fans for supporting the "wonderful sport" and the team. "And above all to all the fans of #Kabaddi and the @jaipur_pinkpanthers for supporting this wonderful sport and the team," he wrote.

The 'Bunty Aur Babli,' actor expressed how he is happy that Kabaddi as a sport has become international. "It's amazing at the amount of feedback/reactions I'm getting from friends and well wishers not just from India but also outside of India and the Indian diaspora oversees," he wrote.

"Kabaddi has gone international!!! And nothing makes me happier. Again, thank you all," he added. Jaipur Pink Panthers have been the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League that started in 2014.

'Sons of the Soil' dropped on Amazon Prime Video on December 4. (ANI)