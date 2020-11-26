Left Menu
Avatar 2 filming updates, Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s underwater record

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:01 IST
Kate Winslet has been able to outshine Tom Cruise’s underwater filming record without knowing of it. Image Credit: Twitter / Avatar

Avatar 2 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade fans have been waiting for over a decade. The good part in favour of its development is that James Cameron and his cast and crew team went back to New Zealand to resume filming after the country got triumph over the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Many interesting updates have come from the set of Avatar 2. Sigourney Weaver recently revealed that she filmed parts of Avatar 2 underwater. She told the New York Times how she spent time learning how to hold her breath for more than six minutes.

Sigourney Weaver recalled her preparation for Avatar 2 by deep sea diving in Key West, Florida and Hawaii. There she would "recline on the ocean floor while manta rays glided over [her]." Her preparation also included training with "elite military divers so that [she] could hold her breath, after a big gulp of supplemental oxygen, for more than six minutes."

Now fans of Kate Winslet are surprised after learning her awesome physical performance in Avatar 2 filming. The beautiful Titanic actress was able to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes. Kate Winslet has been able to outshine Tom Cruise's underwater filming record without knowing of it.

Tom Cruise needed to go for underwater training for Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. He made a record by holding his breathe underwater for 6.5 minutes. No one was able to break his record. Lovers of Kate Winslet are excited as she unknowingly was able to hold her breathe underwater during Avatar 2's filming for seven minutes and 14 seconds.

"It's so funny because I don't really read reviews or media things. I'm not on Instagram, like I'm just completely disconnected from that part of my life. So all of this week and the week before, I've had people coming up to me at work saying, 'Oh my God, like seven minutes and 14 seconds? Like, what?!' And I'm going, 'What? Hang on, wait a minute. How do you know that?," Kate Winslet said in a recent interview.

"It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I'll probably never be able to do it again. That came at the end of four weeks-worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it, Kate Winslet added.

Avatar 2 will feature some superb and awe-inspiring visuals, and better example is this Crabsuit, which will be driven by humans in the movie and seems to have multiple functionalities.

In August this year, Jon Landau shared images on Instagram from the production set of Avatar 2 that show the Crabsuit. The title of the image reads: The Crabsuit… a human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels.

Avatar 2 is slated to premiere on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

